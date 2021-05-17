This Week On Xbox celebrates 20 years of Xbox, Mass Effect Legendary and more

In this week’s Xbox news episode of This Week On Xbox, Microsoft’s Major Nelson takes us through the celebrations of 20 years of Xbox as well as the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and more. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a compilation of all the games in the Mass Effect trilogy including : Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains single-player base content from all three titles and also includes almost all single-player downloadable content (DLC) that was originally released for each game, such as promotional weapons, armors, and packs.

” Set in the Milky Way galaxy within an alternate universe during the 22nd century, the trilogy consists of action role-playing games in which the player assumes the role of Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier who must unite the galactic community against a highly advanced race of synthetic-organic starships called Reapers.[3] Shepard is a customizable character whose morality is determined by the player, and during each game, the player makes choices that can impact the story in various ways. These choices and consequences can be carried forward through the trilogy”

Source : Xbox

