Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price to $9.99 per month

Microsoft has this week announced that the PC version of Game Pass will soon double in price and cost $9.99 per month, rather than the current $4.99 monthly subscription. Microsoft explains : “We’re retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you’re already a member, you’ll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details”

ICYMI: we’re going into General Availability next week. wanna take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave us feedback (yes, even the ANGRY ALL CAPS kind) throughout the beta. we couldn’t have done it without you guys!!! details: https://t.co/fz9pjE2dva — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

“Play over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10, plus enjoy all the benefits of EA Play, coming this holiday at no extra cost.”

Source : Microsoft

