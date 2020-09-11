Geeky Gadgets

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price to $9.99 per month

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft has this week announced that the PC version of Game Pass will soon double in price and cost $9.99 per month, rather than the current $4.99 monthly subscription. Microsoft explains : “We’re retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you’re already a member, you’ll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details”

“Play over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10, plus enjoy all the benefits of EA Play, coming this holiday at no extra cost.”

Source : Microsoft

