Xbox Emulator Xemu version 0.5 now available

The Xemu Xbox emulator is an open-source, cross-platform application that emulates the hardware of the original Xbox game console, allowing users to play their Xbox games on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. The project is an active fork of the XQEMU project, which is based on the very popular and highly actively maintained QEMU full system emulator project.

“xemu v0.5 has been released! This marks another major milestone in the project. In addition to a host of graphics improvements, fixes to enable broader BIOS compatibility, and general usability improvements: preliminary audio support has been added!”

Features of the xemu v0.5 Xbox emulator include :

– Open Source – The source code is publicly available. Users are invited to help improve the project!

– Cross Platform – xemu runs natively on Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. Pre-compiled binaries are available for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu.

– System Link – Networking is supported out of the box. Connect to other instances of xemu and even real Xboxes, locally or over the Internet.

– Gamepad Support – Built on SDL2, xemu supports virtually all gamepads. Connect up to 4 controllers at any time, just like a real Xbox.

– Snapshots (Save States) – No need to wait for checkpoints. xemu supports saving the current state and loading it back up at any time.

Source : emu : WCCFTech

