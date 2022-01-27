Gamers may be interested in a unique gaming keyboard that features a palm control allowing you to quickly activate and program macros to trigger when required. The WRAEK Tactonic Pro features an ultra sensitive full feedback pressure plate located under the left side of the keyboard. Allowing you to quickly tap it with the palm of your left hand when required. It’s creators provide “extensive customisation”and the palm pad can be paired with a 5 pin hot swappable keyboard.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $80 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The WRAEK Tactonic Pro! The world’s 1st palm-controlled keyboard set. But to introduce this innovation we first need to explain our in-house designed product, the WRAEK Tactonic Pad – a force sensitive palm pad that acts like a thumbstick. (Not a trackpad!) Our Tactonic Pad uses ultra-sensitive pressure sensors that can detect as little as 10g of force. It uses isometric force technology found in joysticks of combat fighter jets but in a miniaturized version. If you are looking for greater control in your gaming, this device is for you.”

With the assumption that the WRAEK Tactonic Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the WRAEK Tactonic Pro palm control gaming keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“Though the Tactonic Pad may look like the touchpad on a laptop, it works very differently. Unlike a touchpad which requires you to slide your finger across the pad, the Tactonic Pad doesn’t need any sliding or dragging. Your hand can stay perfectly still in one spot, while the skin of your palm acts like a joystick instead. Easily switch between game and work profiles with the click of a button at the side of the Tactonic Pad. It’s simple, convenient and intuitive! We’ve even included 5 pre-set profiles which includes keyboard, joystick and mouse emulation modes if you want to instantly plug and play!”

“Now what gaming device would dare call itself such without customizable RGB colors! The vibrant 16.8 million color RGB lights at the 4 corners would be a great addition to any PC setup. We also have several color change modes that you can program such as: 7 color change, breathing color change or force-light intensification.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the palm control gaming keyboard, jump over to the official WRAEK Tactonic Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

