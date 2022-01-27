New SilentiumPC workstation computer desks from €215

If you are looking to upgrade your computer desk to something a little more tailored to multiple monitors, you may be interested to know that SilentiumPC has this month introduced three new additions to its range in the form of the SPC Gear GD100 Onyx White priced at €215, the SPC Gear GD700 for €279 and the SPC Gear GD700E priced at €369.

The GD700 and GD700E computer desks are height adjustable and perfect for standing or simply adjusting the height to perfectly suit your desired ergonomic position. Both feature control panels and are equipped with smooth electric lift mechanisms making adjustment easy and precise from 73 to 120 cm in height. The control panel also allows you to save up to 4 different height settings allowing you to quickly change from one user to another, perfect if multiple people use the same desk.

Other features of the computer desk include a capacious metal power strip shelf located underneath providing three holes through the desktop allowing for power cords. At the back of the desk, there are three 5 cm cut-outs. These allows users to install monitor mounts without having to move the desk away from the wall, or even route any leftover cables through. The notches allow monitor mounts to be installed in three different positions: on the left, the right or in the middle of the desk. The GD700 and GD700E desks also have a specially designed wide cut-out at the front. The gently profiled edge makes it easier to place your arms on the tabletop, and is almost completely imperceptible, even during extended work meetings or gaming sessions.

SilentiumPC workstation computer desks

“Both versions of the desk are durable, spacious and highly stable, providing users with extensive cable management capabilities. The broad and thick tabletop has room for many accessories and peripherals, including XXL mouse pads, full-size keyboards, and even multiple monitors. Convenient rubber grommets greatly help with cable routing, and thanks to the three unique cut-outs on the back of the tabletop, users can even hide away monitor mount arms and any additional cables. Another included feature is a metal headphone holder directly underneath, which can be placed on the left, right, or even the front or side edges of the table.”

Source : SilentiumPC : Guru 3D

