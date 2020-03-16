Witcher 3 mod HD Reworked Project receives new update

Witcher 3 fans looking to improve the textures and graphics of the five-year-old game may be interested in a new update which is rolled out to the The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod which brings more content including Toussaint, as well as adding a new level of quality, change compression from BC5/3 to high quality BC7 for most normalmaps and textures with alpha. Check out the comparison video below showing before and after renders of what you can expect once you’ve installed The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod.

The Witcher 3 HD mod has been created to improve the graphics by reworking models and textures to better quality preserving the original style of the game. Features of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod include :

– Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff)

– Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit!

– High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimisation is preserved

– Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased

– Specially customised materials for all reworked stuff

– Everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

Jump over to the Nexus Mods website to download and install on your PC.

Source : Nexus Mods : Eurogamer

