Logitech M575 wireless trackball mouse launches for $50

Logitech has today announced the addition of a new wireless trackball to its range of ergonomic mice, providing a way to minimise movement and provide a more comfortable ergonomic position. Priced at £45or $50 depending on your location the Logitech M575 Wireless Trackball mouse supports both PC and Apple Mac systems and features dual wireless connectivity via Logitech’s own Unifying dongle, or via Bluetooth LE.

“Minimize movement and maximize comfort with ERGO M575 – a wireless trackball with a sculpted ergonomic shape. It’s designed for the shape of your hand, features smooth and responsive thumb control, and – since it doesn’t need to be moved – saves space on your desk for more of your (awesome) stuff.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“ERGO M575 has been designed and developed to ergonomically fit the shape of your hand. And with no need to move your arm around to move the cursor you’ll reduce fatigue in your hand and arm. Get on a more ergonomic track with exceptionally precise trackball control. Your thumb will glide across the smooth ball surface with total ease thanks to transparent finish coating. And the high-performance optical sensor matches great accuracy with ultra-low power consumption.”

The Logitech M575 Wireless Trackball mouse is equipped with a high precision adjustable 2,000 dpi sensor and the Logitech Options software accompanies the trackable mouse to allow users to customise buttons, gestures and actions to suit their workflow.

Source : Logitech :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals