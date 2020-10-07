Retro wireless speaker designed for outdoor adventure

If you are searching for a rugged outdoor wireless speaker capable of taking anything you throw at it, you may be interested in the Muzen Wild Mini. Launched via Kickstarter the rugged wireless speaker is now available from $89 or roughly £70 and will start shipping out to backers during November 2020 the tiny wireless speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and features a water resistant IPX5-rated design. The small speaker features an all metal body design and is capable of providing up to 6 hours of playback from a single charge.

“Muzen Wild Mini is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a military-style look, designed to rock a surprisingly big and crisp sound – wherever you go. With an all-metal body design, IPX5 water resistance, and outdoor flashlight built-in, Muzen Wild Mini is the perfect portable speaker you need for travel or outdoor adventures. Muzen Wild Mini is protected against water from any direction. It is your new beach or pool party essential that can survive the sand and surf while delivering a powerful listening experience.”

“We reimagined the concept of the portable speaker with the highest quality materials to make it stand up to the demands of the outdoors. A radical new style and design subverts the traditional aesthetics of the typical Bluetooth speakers you know. The small size of the speaker allows you to clip it onto your backpack with the strap while you’re hiking or traveling, or simply hang it in a tent while you’re camping. Enjoy every moment with your favorite music as the soundtrack of your adventure. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals