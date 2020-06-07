Eyecube wireless security camera $75

EyeCube is a new solar powered wireless security camera, capable of being mounted almost anywhere to provide 1080p HD vision. Thanks to its wire free design installation is a breeze and thanks to its smartphone companion application you can monitor and be notified when any anomalies are detected. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the EyeCube solar powered wireless security camera which has this month launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.

Super early bird pledges are available from £61 or $75 offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during September 2020. Two colours are available offering either white or green finishes allowing you to blend the wireless security camera into your home surroundings with ease.

“Introducing Eyecube – the all-in-one designed solar powered security camera. It’s wireless, and easily installed, offer high-performance surveillance for both indoor and outdoor use. Also the most effective solution to short battery life, complex installation, expensive fees, and poor image quality.

The other main feature on EyeCube is its 3000 mAh battery and the PIR low consumption mode. When you turn on the PIR mode, the camera would only be activated when something appears within the capture range, and the mode only consumes about 30-40 mAh a day.”

“After improvements and iterations, we have successfully shrunk down the solar-power system from a huge size into the size of an apple. With this portable size, it’s never easier to install and travel with it. Consistent monitoring has never been this easy. Compare to conventional cameras, which come in large shapes and require complicated installation, EyeCube is smaller but keeping all features with perfect functions and able to absorb sunlight 270° with easy installation and uninstallation.”

Source : Indiegogo

