X-MIC wireless microphone for vloggers and creators

Creators searching for a small yet professional wireless microphone may be interested in a new device called the X-MIC. Designed to provide a fully featured plug-and-play lightweight microphone the X-MIC weighs just 6.8 g and is capable of providing up to 10 hours of continuous recording at a range of up to 20 m. There is no delay in sound and the wireless microphone supports connectivity to a wide variety of different devices perfect for vloggers and creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $97 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates). If the X-MIC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the X-MIC wireless microphone project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless microphone, jump over to the official X-MIC crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

