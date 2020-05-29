Epomaker GK68XS Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard

A new Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over $80,000 thanks to 570 backers with still 28 days remaining. The compact form factor keyboard can be used wirelessly or wired and includes hot swappable Gateron or Cherry MX Switches and connectivity wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting Android, iOS, Windows and Mac OS.

Designed for versatility, the GK68XS is available in two models: the GK68X and the GK68XS. The GK68XS can connect via Bluetooth for wireless connectivity or with the included Type-C USB cable. With Bluetooth 5.1, it easily connects seamlessly with your phone, laptop, or tablet. Connect wirelessly with up to three devices at once, and easily switch between devices for efficient multitasking and speedy performance. Early bird pledges are available from $55 or roughly £45 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“The GK68 Space Key Module will provide you with endless customization. Whether it’s a single key or a split spacebar style to best fit your typing preference and feel, the GK68XS is here to take your gaming and daily work to the next level.You can reprogram any key on the GK68XS to make custom macros and add layers for extra function.”

“To further personalize your typing experience, the advanced three-switch space bar can be converted into one space bar + FN2 and FN3 keys, to expand up to three FN function keys. Your macros and layout mapping will forever revolutionize how you interact with your program softwares and games. “

“The GK68XS was designed by you, for you. Throughout our project development, we have constantly been in touch with mechanical keyboard communities and enthusiasts worldwide in an effort to design the best keyboard possible. We are now proud to present the culmination of over a year’s worth of our team’s R&D work. With 68-keys, the GK68XS is the perfect combination of compact design and quality construction with fully customizable functions. With dual connectivity modes (wireless or wired) and both Windows and Mac layouts, the GK68XS is the ultimate match for any device setup. It easily pairs with up to three devices at once to maximize productivity and ease of use. With its compact form and durable aluminum casing, the GK68XS is ready for any setting! “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals