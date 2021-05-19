JoyBudz nine-axis wireless headset controller

A unique product has been launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of JoyBudz, not only providing a wireless set of 5.1 surround sound headphones but also a controller equipped with a nine axis sensor. The nine axis inertia motion sensor includes A 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis magnetometer. “During high-movement sports, you will be able to accurately measure and track your position-you can even track the position of your head when riding a bike!” The system supports both Android and iOS devices and can be used to automate your workflow as well as control your favourite games if desired.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates). If the JoyBudz campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the JoyBudz wireless headset controller project checkout the promotional video below.

“The 9-axis part used in JoyBudz utilizes the world’s leading 9-axis motion tracking equipment, specially designed for high-performance battery-powered electronics. Gyroscopes and accelerometers gather acceleration information from all three directions and from the rotations around each axis. Gravity provides the background directly from the accelerometer to measure and track small movements.”

“During high-movement sports, you will be able to accurately measure and track your position-you can even track the position of your head when riding a bike! Neck movement while playing a game is recorded onto the app for you to check anytime. JoyBudz is the only wearable earbuds equipped with motion sensors that can track neck movement. GitHub Actions makes it easy to automate your software workflows. You can build, test, and deploy your code directly from GitHub.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless headset controller, jump over to the official JoyBudz crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

