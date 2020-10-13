HyperX Cloud Buds wireless headphones $60

HyperX has unveiled new wireless headphones in the form of the HyperX Cloud Buds which are now available to purchase priced at $60. The Cloud Buds offer “signature HyperX comfort” and feature three sizes of silicone ear tips to provide comfort on-the-go. The Cloud Buds are compatible with Bluetooth devices and offers up to 10 hours of battery life from a single charge and feature a lightweight, flexible neckband that features in-line mic and multi-function buttons.

“From casual listening and hassle-free gaming to jumping on the next conference call or catching up with family and friends, the new Cloud Buds offers hours of in-ear listening with HyperX’s signature quality sound and comfort,” said Andrew Ewing, console product business manager, HyperX. “Designed to meet a variety of mobile listening needs, the new Cloud Buds also offers Bluetooth wireless connectivity for convenient on-the-go audio for Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet calls while working from home or during your commute.”

“The HyperX Cloud Buds are the perfect travel companion for those that live life on the go. These Bluetooth earbuds are great for listening to music, streaming your favorite media, or playing some casual games to pass the time. The lightweight flexible neckband features an in-line mic and multi-function button so you can answer calls, control tracks, and activate digital assistants with ease. Three ear tip sizes are included so you can get the perfect fit for all day comfort.”

Wireless earbuds specs :

– Speaker driver: Dynamic with Neodymium magnets

– Type: Neckband

– Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 kHz

– Impedance: 65.2 Ω

– Sound pressure level: 104±3 dB 1 mW at1kHz

– T.H.D: ≦2% at 200-3 kHz

– Weight: 27.5 g

– Charge cable length: USB-C to USB-A: 0.2 m

– Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Inline Microphone

– Element: Electret condenser microphone

– Polar pattern: Omni-directional

– Frequency response: 100Hz-7.2 kHz

– Open circuit sensitivity: -16.5dBV (1 V/Pa at1kHz)

Source : HyperX

