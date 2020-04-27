YOBYBO wireless earbuds from $59

New wireless earbuds have launched by Indiegogo this month created by YOBYBO based in New York City. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the wireless earbuds which ship complete with charging case for just $59 offering a considerable 40% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place very soon.

The unique design of the wireless earbuds allow them to fit comfortably in any ear shape. “A combination of comfort and freedom. We solved the problem of typical earbuds – resulting in comfortable long time use, fit, and in-ear depth.”

“One look at Note 20, you are immediately reminded of the simple and useful Post-it note. Note 20 shares its pleasing and familiar shape as well as its helpful features: it’s a reminder, a helper, and a communicator. Our hope is that like a Post-it, Note 20 becomes a useful part of your day too! It’s helpful, reliable, and brings the exciting world of sound to you.”

“Ergonomic design and compact size makes Note 20 extremely comfortable. With a thickness of only 13.55 mm, this unique flat design improves fit and comfort especially for long listening sessions. Unlike other earbuds on the market, Note 20 earbuds have a low-profile fit that doesn’t protrude too far out of the ear. In fact, the earbuds cannot be seen from behind when worn my most people.”

“Ultimately thin! The see-through structure of the Note 20 case lets you immediately see the current status of your earbuds, whether they are charging, in shut-down mode, or removed from the case. When Note 20 is lying on your desk, it’s a reminder for you to take a relaxing music break.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals