

Lypertek has released a second-generation version of their popular and award-winning PurePlay Z3 wireless earbuds. The latest generation now includes a Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset, Bluetooth 5.2, wireless charging, Hear Through mode and the new PureControl app compatibility. Even with the new features the price has remained the same as the previous generation, $99, £99 €99 depending on your location.

As you would expect the new PurePlay Z3 2.0 are compatible with the new PureControl app, allowing users to make the most of valuable new features. With the app, users can customise their listening with the high-quality 7-band EQ – personalising the sound of the PurePlay Z3 2.0 to suit their tastes. Features of the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 wireless earbuds

– Latest update on the multi award winning PurePlay Z3 (Tevi)

– Exclusively designed 6mm Graphene drivers with 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response

– Microphone with cVc 8.0 noise cancelling, echo cancellation and noise suppression

– (New) Equipped with the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 Bluetooth 5.2 chipset with aptX and ACC high-quality audio codecs for an even more stable wireless connection with extended range

– (New) Customizable EQ and LDX Audio mode via the new Lypertek PureControl app

– IPX7 waterproof rating that protects the earphones from sweat and rain damage

– 10+70: 10 hours playtime on a single charge and up to further 7 times charging via the charging case extending the full playtime to up to 80 hours

– (New) High quality fabric charging case now support wireless charging

– (New) Switchable Hear Through Mode for staying aware of the environment

– Easy Control: Easy to use soft-touch tactile buttons which avoid accidental button presses

– (New) Now also available in white

“Successor to the multi award-winning PurePlay Z3 (TEVI), the PurePlay Z3 2.0 takes the performance of Lypertek’s first true wireless earphones to a whole new level. Utilising Qualcomm’s latest QC3040 chipset allows for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and superior connection quality thanks to its TrueWireless Mirroring technology. Added features including wireless charging, Hear Through mode and compatibility with the new Lypertek PureControl app guarantees to offer an outstanding and customisable audio experience.”

