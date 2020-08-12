JLab Audio GO Air true wireless earbuds $29

JLab Audio as announced the launch of a new set of true wireless earbuds this week in the form of the affordable GO Air headphones priced at just $29 or £29 created to provide users with clean, crisp audio they are fitted with dual microphones that allow each earbud to be used individually while the other remains charging in the case. Each earbud provides 5 hours battery life on a single charge and the case provides an additional 15 hours.”

“JLab’s GO Air are the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds we’ve ever designed,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer. “JLab is not slowing down when it comes to providing consumers with accessible, innovative options – and GO Air is a testament to our vision for making true wireless available for everyone. Don’t be fooled by the price, while affordable, these earbuds pack a punch in both battery life, sound, and feature rich tech including our patented built-in EQ3 sound profiles.”

Specifications of the GO Air earbuds include :

– 5-hour+ Bluetooth battery life in each earbud + 15+ hours in included charging case

– Dual Connect

– Integrated charging cable in case

– 370 mAh charging case

– Bluetooth 5

– EQ3 Sound: Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost

– 3 gel ear tips (small, medium, large)

– 2-year warranty

– Touch Controls: play, pause, track forward, track back, adjust volume

– Built-in MEMs microphone: take calls or activate Siri or Google Assistant

– IP44 Sweat Resistance

– Auto On and Connect

– 8 mm drivers

“Featuring a 20% smaller body than JLab’s best-selling JBuds Air, GO Air offers a slimmer profile, great for small ears. The longer earbud stem provides a snug in-ear fit, and comes with three sizes of gel tips so users can customise the fit to each ear. Focused on convenience and accessibility, the GO Air’s charging case measures under three inches by one inch and is designed with an integrated charging cable. The earbuds are secured into the open case with strong magnets. JLab’s patented cable design ensures you never lose the cable or need to find another to recharge your case.”

Source : JLab Audio

