Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds $200



Joining the launch of their new powerful Tomahawk compact small form factor gaming PC today, Razer has also made available there newly redesigned Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds priced at $200. The THX Certified true wireless earbuds feature advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an in-ear design and compact charging case.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds have been tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd. To offer you a rich, balanced soundstage whatever you may be enjoying, whether it be movies, music or gaming.

“Enjoy true audio freedom and a pure, uninterrupted listening experience with the most advanced earbuds we’ve ever created. With THX Certified sound, advanced hybrid active noise cancellation and a 60ms low latency connection, focusing on your games, music and videos has never been this absolute.”

