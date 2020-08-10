Lauco 100w USB-C hub and wireless charger

Lauco is a new 100w USB-C wireless charging hub offering a different futures in one such as, a 10W Qi wireless charger, 1Gbps Ethernet, UHS-I SD/TF, [email protected] Dual HDMI and 12-in-1 hub. Watch the product demonstration video below to learn more about each from the team that developed Lauco. Early bird pledges are available from $59 offering a 50% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time and a range of pledge options are now available.

“With 2x 4K HDMI, 2x USB-C(More than those ordinary hubs), 3x USB-A, Ethernet RJ45, MicroSD and SD, Lauco Hub is designed to work seamlessly with your newest MacBook/iPad Pro, mobile devices (Apple/Android), Nintendo Switch, Drones and more. Unlike other hubs that are limited to 61W/65W, Lauco Hub charges your laptops, phones and other devices with an ultra-powerful 85W (20V/4.25A) USB-C output power delivery.”

“Employing 5Gbps USB 3.0, MicroSD and SD 104MB/s USH-I, with SD 3.0 Standard, 1Gbps Ethernet… Lauco Hub handles data-heavy applications with ease and makes large file transfers fast and efficient. Lauco Hub makes your dreams come true with the most robust visual solution for extended high definition displays using dual 4K HDMI outputs. Phenomenally vivid, brilliant and true-to-life images and videos. Velvety smooth full metal aluminum alloy appearance with tempered glass material endows Lauco the concrete meaning of the ultimate combination of beauty and technology.”

Source : Kickstarter

