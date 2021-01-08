LeMat leather desk mat with integrated wireless charger

LeMat is a unique wireless charger designed in the style of a large leather desk pad, providing you with a combination of handcrafted Italian leather, integrated wireless charger and desk organiser. Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges are available from $55 or roughly £41 offering a 30% saving of the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during March 2021.

The LeMat is available in two different sizes medium and large and its built-in wireless charger is compliant with Qi charging standards and is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones as well as Apple accessories such as Airpods and similar.

“Our desk mat is a fusion of handcrafted craftsmanship, Genuine Italian calfskin, a desk organizer and a built-in Wireless Charger. LeMat has a Built-in Wireless Charger and uses the Qi charging standard which is compatible with almost all devices including phones, AirPods which have wireless charging enabled. We have done our best to make your online work easier and we have found the best solution on how to organize your workspace so that you can work as effectively as possible. “

“LeMat allow you to reduce clutter in order to organize your workspace. By doing this, it will enable you to focus on your tasks without any forms of distraction. Also the mat is aesthetically pleasing!”

“LeMat can transform any desk into a comfortable workspace as it provides your device with a smooth hard surface which is excellent for both writing and computer use when using a mouse. The mat is steady and does not slip around the table. It is evenly smooth and is very pleasant to the touch.”

Source : Kickstarter

