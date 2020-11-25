Netgear has this week launched a new wireless access point supporting the latest WiFi 6 standards In providing dual band capabilities delivering 1.8 Gbps of data throughput, while supporting WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and being backward compatible with WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and earlier generation devices. Priced at $130 the wireless access point is now available to purchase directly from the Netgear online store by following the link below.

“As part of the new Business Essentials product range, the WAX204 provides today’s home office workers, micro-businesses and small retail owners with a cost-effective solution to typical wireless networking challenges. Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex installation, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX204. “

“Delivering high-speed WiFi 6 technology that is affordable and easy to install, the new WAX204 does not come with added infrastructure or deployment costs. It’s the best value WiFi solution for small businesses, home offices, cafes, retail, small offices, and more. Engineered with the latest in WiFi technology, WAX204 provides performance, coverage and security to keep your home office, small business, employees, guests, and customers connected.”

Features of the NETGEAR WAX204 Dual Band WiFi 6 AX1800 wireless access point :

– Get wireless coverage for home office and small businesses with AX1800 speed. Dual band capable of delivering 1.8 Gbps of data throughput

– WiFi 6 (802.11ax) is backward compatible with WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and earlier generation devices

– Ideal for budget-sensitive home offices, dorm rooms, retail shops, conference rooms or small offices with instant deployment and performance

– 3 SSID for secure, separate guest, employee, admin networks, WPA/WPA2/WPA3 authentication, the ideal network configuration for SMBs for security and manageability

– Built for easy installation with an easy and intuitive UI. No complicated wiring, professional installation, or added IT equipment costs.

– The WAX204 is configurable as a router eliminating the need for a separate device

– Connect wired devices like printers, gaming consoles, workstation, TV, or laptop to offload traffic from the WiFi and guarantee better performance for these devices.

Source : Netgear

