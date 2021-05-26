Microsoft updates Linux Windows Terminal, Package Manager and Subsystem

During this week’s Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference Microsoft has announced the update of its Windows Terminal, Package Manager and Subsystem for Linux. The new update comes on the second birthday of the Windows Terminal and is now available as version 1.9 to Windows Terminal Preview and migrates Windows Terminal to version 1.8 and both are available from Github and the Microsoft app store depending on your preference.

“You can now set Windows Terminal Preview as your default terminal emulator on Windows! This means that any command line application will launch inside your selected terminal emulator (i.e. double click on PowerShell and it will open inside Windows Terminal Preview by default). This setting is currently in the Windows Insider Program Dev Channel build and can be found inside the console property sheet. We have also added this setting to the settings UI in Windows Terminal Preview.”

“Windows Terminal now comes with quake mode! Quake mode allows you to quickly open a new terminal instance from anywhere in Windows by typing Win+`. The quake window will appear on the top half of your screen and can easily be dismissed with the same keyboard shortcut. If you want to further customize how you can summon the terminal, check out the new features we have added for global summon on our docs site.”

Source : Microsoft

