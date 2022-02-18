Windows 11 Pro users will require a Microsoft account very soon

The rollout of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557 this week Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 Pro users will soon require a Microsoft Account (MSA) as well as Internet connectivity to set up a computer during initial setup. Microsoft has already made it a standard for Windows 11 Home edition users. Microsoft Accounts will be needed to set up computers for personal use as well as OOBE.

Three quarters of the way down the extensive page available via the link below and just before General Fixes Microsoft explains :

“Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only. If you choose to setup device for personal use, MSA will be required for setup as well. You can expect Microsoft Account to be required in subsequent WIP flights.”

Microsoft is currently testing the new changes and you can expect the modifications to officially rollout to the Windows 11 Pro operating system in the coming months. As previously possible for Windows 11 Pro installations to be carried out without an Internet connection by creating a local user account rather than a full Microsoft Account. Unfortunately this loophole will soon be closed so make the most of it.

“Microsoft accounts are set up by a user to get access to consumer-oriented Microsoft products and cloud services, such as Outlook, OneDrive, Xbox LIVE, or Microsoft 365. The account is created and stored in the Microsoft consumer identity account system that’s run by Microsoft.”

For all the new enhancements and features added to the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557 jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

