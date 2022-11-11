ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip series Windows 11 laptop

ASUS has this week introduced its new ExpertBook B6 Flip series Windows 11 laptop featuring the latest up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processor, supported by NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics, and offering owners support for up to 128 GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800 MHz memory, and up to 4 TB of internal M.2 storage.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Keeping a powerhouse like ExpertBook B6 Flip cool is vital for top performance, but unwanted noise is the enemy of creativity. We’ve optimized cooling system to let the mighty Intel CPU run comfortably at a blistering 135 watts total TDP (55 W CPU and 80 W GPU) in Performance mode—with no throttling. Also, with NVIDIA Max-P Dynamic Boost’s support, power users can push performance even further. This remarkable feat of engineering uses dual 98-blade fans, with three heat pipes and seven intelligent sensors to ensure optimum cooling performance, while keeping everything quiet—under 40 dBA in Standard mode—so users can concentrate on the task at hand without distractions.”

Windows 11 laptop

“ExpertBook B6 Flip offers a comprehensive set of ports for easy data transfers and versatile peripheral connections. This includes a built-in smart card reader for use as secondary ID check for enhanced security, and a microSD slot makes it easy for creators to shoot, edit, and process massive images and videos anywhere. It also boasts two ultra-versatile Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 1.4, along with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a pro-grade 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.”

“Powered by the Intel vPro Essentials or Enterprise platforms and Windows 11 Pro, this powerhouse workstation enables higher productivity, informed and faster decision-making, and accelerated product development. In particular, ExpertBook B6 Flip has multi-layered security—making it ideal for use in financial and government settings. This includes support for self-encrypting TCG Opal SSD drives to prevent unauthorized data access to the data, plus a discrete TPM 2.0 chip to securely store authentication information such as passwords or encryption keys. It also has a smart card reader to enable easy two-factor authentication, with a password and recognized card required for login—plus an IR camera for easy face login with Windows Hello.”

Source : ASUS





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals