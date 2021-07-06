Will the new 32 inch iMac Pro look like this

Apple recently launched their 24 inch iMac and we are also expecting to see another new model a 32 inch iMac and iMac Pro.

Now we have a concept design of what the device may look like, the photo above was posted on Twitter by Apple Tomorrow along with some possible specifications.

Introducing, the all new, iMac Pro. – 31.5” Screen (measured diagonally)

– Space Grey

– M1X with 32 GPU cores and 16 CPU cores Concept by… ME!

RT please! pic.twitter.com/g1rZJhpqdb — Apple Tomorrow  (@Apple_Tomorrow) July 6, 2021

The 32 inch iMac Pro is expected to be around the same size as the current 27 inch iMac Pro, the screen will be larger due to much slimmer bezels than the current model.

We are also expecting these new iMacs to have the new updated Apple Silicon processor, this is rumored to either be the M1x or the M2. This will be the same processor that will be available in the new 14 inch and 16 inc MacBook Pro models.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will launch their new larger iMac and iMac Pro, we are expecting them to be made offical some time in September, possibly at this years iPhone 13 event.

Source Apple Tomorrow, iMore

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals