Why Every Advertiser Needs a Modern Ad Server

The global viewability rate for digital ads is set at approximately 73.6%, which means that about 26.4% of ads were not in view. To make their advertisements more viewable, businesses need efficient solutions for managing advertising campaigns. Many advertisers refer to a white label ad server as an efficient way for boosting their campaigns. In this article, we will explore ad servers, their main features, and the advertising challenges they help to solve, to highlight the immense value of such technologies for advertisers.

What is an Ad Server?

First, let’s clarify what an ad server is. It is a technological platform designed to manage, deliver, and monitor digital advertisements. An ad server plays a central role in scheduling, displaying, and tracking ads. It allows companies to boost their advertising campaigns with features like ad rotation, precise targeting, ad optimization, and ad search opportunities.

The primary users benefiting from ad servers are publishers, advertisers, ad agencies, and ad networks. With such a solution, they can stay on top of all the advertising efforts by managing and distributing ads across different platforms. Typically, an ad server plays the role of a central hub that provides features for scheduling, delivering, and updating all ads within a particular campaign. It is a perfect solution for enhancing the advertising campaign’s outreach, tracking its success, and introducing changes based on the analytical data that is often available with an ad server.

What are the Features of a Modern Ad Server?

A modern ad server provides marketers with a range of advanced features for managing ad campaigns. Providers of third-party ad servers, such as Teqblaze, typically, implement the features outlined below:

Precise targeting mechanics enhanced with customer segmentation

Advertising rotation and dynamic creative optimization that helps you deliver ads based on user interactions

Multi-channel advertisement delivery

Real-time reporting and analytics are based on the defined metrics, such as impressions, clicks, conversion rates, ROI, and cost-per-lead

Security monitoring features aimed at fraud prevention

Ad bidding and programmatic buying.

By integrating these features, ad servers provide comprehensive functionality essential for advertisers that need help with boosting their digital campaigns. These platforms not only centralize ad management but also enhance campaign reach. Ad servers also improve performance, and safeguard against common industry challenges, which makes them fundamental tools for advertising strategies.

Key Challenges that an Ad Server Can Solve

What makes an ad server an essential tool for advertising campaigns is the fact that such a solution helps its users solve some critical advertising challenges. Here are the main problems that can be efficiently addressed through the implementation of a white-label ad server.

Unreliable ad delivery

Poorly executed digital ads may frustrate the users. Nobody likes one’s digital experience to be disturbed by ads that slow down pages or play sound unexpectedly. If you are trying to spam users with such digital advertisements, they are very likely to shield themselves with ad blockers. In particular, in 2023, ad blockers were used by around 912 million users globally. A decent ad server helps you ensure smooth delivery of all your digital ads. You get a reliable overview of all your advertisements, allowing you to identify the problematic ones. After that, you can fix technical glitches, eliminate bugs, and update or replace the problematic ads.

Blindness beyond the advertiser’s website

Many companies base their advertising campaigns on the site-side analytics tracking activity on their websites. The problem is that such tools don’t allow advertisers to expand their analytical efforts beyond their own site and media. An ad server can help companies to solve this problem. It tracks user engagement throughout the entire sales funnel, extending beyond an advertiser’s website. This brings advertisers visibility into the actions of potential customers across the Internet.

Poor reporting

Reporting and analytics are essential for digital advertising campaigns. However, controlling and understanding all the reports is often a big challenge for marketers. Different publishers can provide a flood of reports, each having its own counting methodology and format. Meanwhile, an efficient third-party ad server allows you to centralize reporting, bringing order to the domain of ad campaign analytics. Such a solution provides a unified view across all advertising channels, media, and devices. By receiving detailed, comprehensive, and consistent reports, you gain a complete overview of your campaign’s effectiveness. In addition, ad servers allow advertisers to analyze user activity in real time. As a result, you can adapt your messaging to real-time user behavior, boosting the efficiency of your campaign.

Lack of understanding of campaign attributions

Digital advertising campaigns are typically associated with a great variety of data vying for credit. In such conditions, advertisers often face issues with detecting the true source of conversion. Meanwhile, an efficient ad server offers transparency in attribution measurement. With such tools, you can track the entire user journey across media, devices, and channels leading to a sale. This, in turn, brings a clearer understanding of how to allocate your media budget for optimal returns.

Fraudulent activities

Quite often, digital ads are susceptible to fraudsters who exploit fake traffic for profit. Unfortunately, the modern market of digital advertising is full of malicious actors. Their activities may cost you a fortune so there’s an urgent need to keep track of your ads traffic and identify any fraudulent activities. An ad server secures marketers against fraud tactics in the digital advertising space. It allows them to identify the situations in which publishers inflate metrics to misrepresent ad performance. Such a solution can also be used to easily identify third parties spoofing websites, detect malware that generates fake inventory, and be notified about other fraud attempts regarding their ad campaigns.

Conclusions

In a world where many digital ads bring no impact, ad servers emerge as vital tools that ensure precise targeting, centralized analytics, and real-time adaptability for advertising campaigns. By streamlining ad delivery and improving transparency in campaign attributions, an ad server enables marketers to boost efficiency and achieve better ROI. Such solutions help businesses cope with such challenges as unreliable ad delivery, blindness beyond the advertiser’s website, poor reporting, lack of understanding of traffic patterns, and fraudulent activities. While each such challenge can ruin an advertising campaign completely, employing an efficient ad server becomes a must for advertisers.

Image Credit: Pixabay



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals