ROCCAT Vulcan TKL PRO white mechanical gaming keyboard $160

Computer and gaming peripheral manufacturer Roccat has created a new white mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL PRO which is now available to purchase priced at $160. Fitted with Titan Optical switches and sporting a compact tenkeyless form factor with keystrokes that register 40 times faster than classic mechanical switches says Roccat. As you might have already guessed the The Vulcan TKL Pro White gaming keyboard is the new tenkeyless version of the previously launched full-size Vulcan Pro.

White mechanical gaming keyboard

– Tenkeyless form factor, freeing up your valuable desk space for a bigger range of mouse movements

– Titan Switch Optical, harnessing the speed of light with firmware that recognizes each keystroke cleanly, distinctly, and with zero delay

– Detachable braided USB-C cable, making it tournament and travel-ready

“It’s been great to see the white tenkeyless Vulcan get so much positive feedback from our fans,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “We actually revealed the Vulcan TKL Pro White for the first time in May by sneaking it into the background of the video announcing our partnership with SypherPK. After that we saw many requests for a white version, and we’re always pleased to deliver what the community wants.”

“The Vulcan TKL Pro White, like the original Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The Vulcan TKL Pro White features ROCCAT’s latest Titan Optical Switch, which actuate and deliver a ridiculous level of speed and responsiveness while retaining the signature mechanical keystroke feel. ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switches also last longer than standard mechanical switches, doubling their lifecycle to 100 million keystrokes. The Vulcan TKL Pro White’s sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability and gives the keyboard its unique signature look.”

“The smaller tenkeyless form factor lets gamers play in a more natural, comfortable position and opens the possibility for a bigger range of mouse movements. The keyboard’s smaller design and detachable braided USB-C cable also make it the perfect companion for gamers who are on the go and in need of consistent performance. Its low-profile keys offer a flat hand position leading to less fatigue over long periods of gaming or typing, and for added functionality the Vulcan TKL Pro White has mixer-style audio controls.”

Source : Roccat

