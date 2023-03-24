When will iOS 16.4 be released?

We are expecting Apple to release its iOS 16.4 software update next week, the update should be released along with the iPadOS 16.4 update, watchOS 9.4 updates, tvOS 16.4, HomePodOS 16.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3.

Apple released the Release Candidate version of iOS 16.4 this week, this is basically the final beta version of the software that is released to developers, assuming no issues are found in this software, then this is the version that will be released to everyone.

This update brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the iPhone and iPad, it also brings a range of new features to the devices as well. You can see the full release notes for the update from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 next Tuesday the 28th of March, we can also expect the other updates that we mentioned as well at the same time. If Apple does what it normally does then we can expect the update to land around 6 pm UK time. As soon as we get some more information about the exact date and time it will land, we will let you know. You can find out more details about the Release Candidate versions over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





