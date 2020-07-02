WhatsApp update brings QR codes, Animated stickers and more (Video)

WhatsApp has announced that it is bringing a range of new features to its popular messaging app, this includes out some new Animated Sticker packs and more.

They are also adding a new QR code feature which is it designed to make it easier for you to add a new contact.

When you meet someone in the future and want to add their contact details to WhatsApp, you just scan their QR code and they are automatically added.

There is now also Dark Mode for the web and desktop versions of the app, plus some changes to group video calls.

You can now have up to eight people at once on a video call and it has been made easier for individuals to focus on the person they want to by switching that person to full screen

The company has said that all of these new features will be rolled out to WhatsApp over the next few weeks.

Source WhatsApp

