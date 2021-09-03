WhatsApp fined €225 million over GDPR in Ireland

Ireland has announced that it has fined WhatsApp €225 million relating to GDPR and privacy. The fine has been announced by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).

This fine is related to an investigation into WhatsApp which was started back in 2018 and it is in relation to lack of transparency on how it uses peoples data.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has today announced a conclusion to a GDPR investigation it conducted into WhatsApp Ireland Ltd. The DPC’s investigation commenced on 10 December 2018 and it examined whether WhatsApp has discharged its GDPR transparency obligations with regard to the provision of information and the transparency of that information to both users and non-users of WhatsApp’s service. This includes information provided to data subjects about the processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies.

Following a lengthy and comprehensive investigation, the DPC submitted a draft decision to all Concerned Supervisory Authorities (CSAs) under Article 60 GDPR in December 2020. The DPC subsequently received objections from eight CSAs. The DPC was unable to reach consensus with the CSAs on the subject-matter of the objections and triggered the dispute resolution process (Article 65 GDPR) on 3 June 2021.

