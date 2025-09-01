What’s Next for the iPad After iPadOS 26

The release of iPadOS 26 represents another significant step in Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its tablet lineup. With a focus on enhancing multitasking, productivity, and creative workflows, the update brings the iPad closer to functioning as a hybrid device that bridges the gap between tablets and traditional computers. However, despite these advancements, the iPad still faces challenges in meeting the expectations of professional users who require desktop-level functionality. The video below from Christopher Lawley provides more insights into the key improvements introduced in iPadOS 26, examines the areas where the iPad continues to fall short, and explores the potential future of this versatile device.

Key Advancements in iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26 introduces a range of features designed to improve the overall user experience, particularly for those seeking greater productivity and creative flexibility. These updates include:

Enhanced Multitasking: The multitasking system has been revamped to allow apps to retain their size and position even after a reboot, offering a more desktop-like experience. Stage Manager has also been improved, although it still lacks the flexibility needed for advanced window arrangement.

These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to improving the iPad’s capabilities, but they also highlight the device’s ongoing struggle to fully meet the needs of professional users.

Persistent Challenges and Limitations

Despite the progress made with iPadOS 26, several limitations continue to hinder the iPad’s ability to compete with traditional computers. Key areas requiring improvement include:

Multitasking Limitations: The removal of SlideOver functionality has created a gap in multitasking capabilities. Reintroducing this feature or offering an alternative, such as pinned windows, would significantly enhance workflow management.

Addressing these shortcomings is essential for the iPad to evolve into a true competitor to traditional laptops and desktops.

App Ecosystem and Professional Software

One of the most significant barriers to the iPad’s adoption as a professional tool is the disparity in feature sets between iPad apps and their desktop counterparts. While popular applications like Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and Final Cut Pro are available on the iPad, their functionality often falls short of what professionals require. This lack of feature parity limits the iPad’s appeal for users who depend on advanced tools for their work.

Additionally, third-party app support remains inconsistent. Many specialized tools for tasks such as audio cleanup, advanced video editing, and data analysis are either unavailable or lack the depth needed for professional use. For the iPad to gain traction as a professional device, Apple must work closely with developers to bring fully-featured applications to the platform.

Hardware and Software Integration

Apple’s strength has always been the seamless integration of hardware and software, but the iPad still has room for improvement in this area. Several enhancements could significantly elevate the device’s utility:

Xcode on iPad: Introducing a full version of Xcode would enable developers to create and test apps directly on the iPad, expanding its appeal to a critical user base.

These improvements would not only enhance the iPad’s functionality but also strengthen its position as a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

Web Compatibility and Browser Improvements

Web compatibility remains a challenge for the iPad, particularly for users who rely on web-based tools and platforms. Safari, the default browser, often struggles with certain websites, limiting its effectiveness as a professional device. Enhancing Safari’s compatibility or allowing greater support for alternative browsers like Chrome would provide users with more flexibility and improve the iPad’s utility in professional environments.

Features Users Are Requesting

To further enhance the iPad experience, users have expressed interest in several additional features. These include:

Clipboard Manager: A built-in Clipboard Manager, similar to the one in macOS, would allow users to manage multiple copied items, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity.

Incorporating these features would address common pain points and make the iPad more versatile for a broader range of users.

The Path Forward for the iPad

The iPad continues to evolve as a hybrid device that aims to combine the portability of a tablet with the functionality of a desktop. While iPadOS 26 introduces meaningful improvements, the device still faces challenges in meeting the demands of professional users. By refining its software, expanding the app ecosystem, and enhancing hardware-software integration, Apple can unlock the iPad’s full potential.

As an iPad user, your feedback plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the device. By voicing your needs and expectations, you can help guide Apple’s development efforts. With continued innovation and user input, the iPad has the potential to become the ultimate tool for productivity, creativity, and everyday use.

Source & Image Credit: Christopher Lawley



