What’s new in watchOS 9.1 Beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released a range of new betas, this included watchOS 9.1 Beta 4 for the Apple Watch, iOS 16.1 beta 4 for the iPhone, a new beta of iPadOS 16.1, and a new beta of macOS 13 Ventura for the Mac.

Now we get to find out what is included in the new watchOS 9.1 Beta 4 in a new video from Half Man Half Tech. The video features the software running on the recently released Apple Watch Ultra.

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 9.1 to be released this month, the new watchOS 9.1 beta 4 is now available for developers to test out.

We should also see a number of other releases this month, this should include iOS 16.1 for the iPhone, macOS 13Ventura for the Mac, and iPadOS 16.1 for the iPad. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will land, we will let you know.

Apple are rumored to be launching a new range of devices this month as well, this should include some new Macs with MacBooks and possibly a larger iMac. We are also expecting to see new iPads with updates to their iPad Pro range. These software updates should be released at the same time as these new devices.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



