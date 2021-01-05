What’s new in the Google Pixel January 2021 security update

Google recently released their Google Pixel January 2021 security update for their Pixel devices and now we get to find out what changes there are in the update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest version of Android 11 for the Pixel devices with the latest security updates.

As we can see from the video the latest update is available for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G, plus the Pixel 5.

The update fixes a range of security issues in Google’s Android OS, including some fixes for audio on the Pixel 5 and more.

