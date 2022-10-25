What’s new in macOS Ventura (Video)

Apple has released a number of software updates, one of them being the new macOS Ventura update for the Mac range of computers.

The new macOS Ventura software update brings a lot of new features to the Mac and we get to have a look at some of these in a new video from Zollotech.

macOS Ventura takes the Mac experience to a whole new level with groundbreaking capabilities that help users achieve more than ever. New features like Continuity Camera enable users to seamlessly work across their Apple devices, and productivity tools including Stage Manager help users stay focused and easily move between tasks. Safari ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys, and big updates come to popular apps including Mail and Messages. macOS Ventura is available today as a free software update on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs.1

Apple also released watchOS 9.1 for the Apple Watch and iOS 16.1 for the iPhone, plus iPadOS 16 for the iPad as well.

The new macOS Ventura software update is now available to download for the Mac, you can download the update from the Apple Menu on the Mac. All of these new software updates are now available to download for the Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech



