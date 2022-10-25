macOS Ventura lands on the Mac

As well as releasing iPadOS 16 for the iPad, Apple has also released macOS Ventura for the Mac and the software brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac range of computers.

The macOS Ventura includes the new Continuity Camera that lets you use your iPhones camera as a webcam with your Mac.

There is also the new Stage Manager which is designed t organize your Windows and apps on your device, this feature can be enabled from the control center. More details on this are below.

Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows so users can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance. When users enable Stage Manager from Control Center, the current window they are working in is displayed prominently in the center, while other windows appear on the left so they can seamlessly switch between tasks. To create the ideal workspace, users can create groups of windows or apps when working on specific tasks or projects. Stage Manager also works in concert with macOS windowing tools including Mission Control and Spaces, and users can easily access their desktop with a single click.

The update also brings some new collaboration features to Safari and passkeys which are designed to replace your passwords.

Mail also gets an update with a range of new features, including the ability to cancel the delivery of an email and more. Messages also receive an update with the ability to undo a recently sent message, plus some other new features.

The new macOS Ventura software update is now available to download and you can find out more details about the software over at Apple’s website at the link below.

