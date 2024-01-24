What’s new in macOS Sonoma 14.3 (Video)

Are you ready to delve into the latest advancements of macOS 14.3 Sonoma? This version, though modest in size at 13.37 GB, is packed with exciting features and improvements that will enhance your Apple experience. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on this update. Let’s explore what macOS 14.3 Sonoma brings to your Mac and MacBooks.

If you’re an Apple Music aficionado, you will be pleased to know that the 14.3 update adds a social twist to your music experience. Now, you can create collaborative playlists, allowing friends and family to contribute their favorite tunes. Not only can they add or delete songs, but they can also reorder them and even react to each track. These reactions, complete with their icons and names, are displayed right beside the songs, adding a personal touch to your playlist.

For those who value organization, the ‘Apple Warranty’ section now displays all your Apple devices linked to your Apple ID, along with their Apple Care coverage status. This centralized view is a handy way to keep track of your warranty information for each device.

If you are wondering how the browsing experience has improved, Safari in macOS 14.3 has been updated to version 17.3. This upgrade aligns it with its iOS counterpart and aims to address some browsing delays experienced in earlier versions.

Despite the excitement, there is a tinge of disappointment for some users. The much-anticipated Journal application did not make its debut in this update. Moreover, the default Apple Music widget is still missing, leaving a gap for some users.

Security is paramount, and macOS 14.3 doesn’t disappoint. It includes unspecified enhancements in security and stability. For those interested in the specifics, keep an eye on the Apple security page for detailed updates.

One intriguing point to note is the presenter’s observation of a slight decrease in battery health post-update, from 95% to 94%. While this change is minimal, it’s something to keep an eye on.

In summary, macOS 14.3 Sonoma may seem like a minor update, but it brings several noteworthy enhancements that streamline your experience across Apple’s ecosystem. From collaborative playlists in Apple Music to important security updates and the return of beloved wallpapers, there’s something in this update for everyone. Remember, keeping your devices up to date not only enhances your experience but also ensures your security and privacy are up to par.

Source & IUmage Credit: Half Man Half Tech



