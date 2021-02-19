What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released their macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 software to developers and not we get to have a look at this new beta of macOS.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 and a range of new features and changes that are coming to the Mac.

This update adds in a range of performance updates and bug fixes, there is also some new options in Safari and some updates for M1 powered Macs when you are running iPhone and iPad apps.

We are expecting Apple to release macOS Big Sur 11.3 along with iOS 14.5 some time in March, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

