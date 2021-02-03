What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.2 (Video)

Apple recently released macOS Big Sur 11.2 for the Mac, the update comes with some new features, performance improvements and bug fixes.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at the new features and changes that Apple have introduced with macOS Big Sur 11.2.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

– External displays may show a black screen when connected to a ‌Mac mini‌ (‌M1‌, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

– Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

– ‌iCloud Drive‌ could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option

– System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

– Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

As we can see from the video there are a number of bug fixes and performance improvements in this update of macOS Big Sur.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

