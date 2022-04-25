What’s new in macOS 12.4 Beta 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released macOS 12.4 Beta 2 for the Mac, the software was released along with iOS 15.5 beta 2, iPadOS 15.5 beta 2, watchOS 8.6 beta 2, and more. The software has been made available to developers and also members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The new macOS 12.4 Beta 2 software will bring some new features to the Mac, this will include a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new macOS 12.4 beta software, let’s find out more details.

One thing to note is that if you are using Universal Control with the new macOS 12.4 beta then you will also need to be running the new iPadOS 15.5 beta 2 for the feature to work. As we can see from the video there are some minor new features included in this software release.

We are expecting Apple to release their new macOS 12.4 software sometime next month, it should be released at the same time as iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6 and more. We are expecting all these to be released before the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place in June.

As soon as we get some details on when Apple will release their new macOS 12.4 software and the other updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

