What’s new in macOS 12.3.1 (Video)

Last week Apple released a number of software updates, this included macOS 12.3.1 for the Mac. They also release iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4.1 for the iPad, and watchOS 8.5.1 for the Apple Watch.

These software updates mainly included a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, now we get to find out what was included in the macOS 12.3.1 software update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest version of macOS Monterey, let’s find out what is included in this release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the latest version of Apple’s macOS software.

It mainly fixes some issues on the Mac, one was related to USB-C or Thunderbolt displays when connected to the Mac Mini.

The update also fixed a problem with Bluetooth and third-party game controllers which would disconnect on certain occasions.

The latest release of Apple’s macOS also fixes some security issues on the Mac, there were two security fixes revealed in this release.

Here are the release notes:

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac. This update fixes the following issues: Some 2021 MacBook Pro models cannot update or restore to macOS Monterey 12.3

USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The latest version of Apple’s macOS software is not available to download, you can install it from the Settings menu on your Mac.

