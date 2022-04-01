Apple releases macOS 12.3.1 Monterey for the Mac

As well as the iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 and watchOS 8.5.1 updates, Apple also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS 12.3.1 Monterey. The update lands a couple of weeks after the macOS 12.3 release.

The macOS 12.3.1 Monterey software update comes with a range of bug fixes for the Mac, there are fixes for specific models, it also included a range of performance improvements.

Here are the official release notes from Apple.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac. This update fixes the following issues: Some 2021 MacBook Pro models cannot update or restore to macOS Monterey 12.3

USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS 12.3.1 Monterey software update is now available to download for the Mac, it can be installed from System Preferences on your Mac and then selecting software update.

If you have installed this new macOS Monterey software update on your Mac and have noticed any other changes or features, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska

