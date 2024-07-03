What’s new in iOS 17.6 Beta 2

Apple has recently released iOS 17.6 Beta 2, a significant update that brings a range of minor new features, crucial bug fixes, and notable performance improvements to iPhone and iPad devices. This update is currently available for developers and public beta testers, alongside corresponding updates for iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, macOS, and the highly anticipated VisionOS. The video below from Zollotech walks us through this new beta.

Key Updates and New Features

The latest beta version includes several noteworthy changes and additions that expand the functionality and usability of iOS devices:

Apple Pencil Pro: Users can now mark their Apple Pencil Pro as lost in the Find My app, making it easier to locate the device if it is misplaced or stolen. This feature provides added peace of mind for Apple Pencil Pro owners.

Users can now mark their Apple Pencil Pro as lost in the Find My app, making it easier to locate the device if it is misplaced or stolen. This feature provides added peace of mind for Apple Pencil Pro owners. Find My App: A new “Ready for repair” option has been introduced to help users prepare their devices for service. This feature streamlines the process of getting a device ready for repair, saving time and effort.

A new “Ready for repair” option has been introduced to help users prepare their devices for service. This feature streamlines the process of getting a device ready for repair, saving time and effort. Water Detection: The update includes a new feature that notifies users to disconnect and dry the charging port if water is detected. This proactive alert helps prevent potential damage to the device caused by exposure to liquids.

The update includes a new feature that notifies users to disconnect and dry the charging port if water is detected. This proactive alert helps prevent potential damage to the device caused by exposure to liquids. Beats Headphones: Users can now customize the press and hold duration settings for Beats headphones, allowing for a more personalized and convenient user experience.

Users can now customize the press and hold duration settings for Beats headphones, allowing for a more personalized and convenient user experience. News App: Live activity updates for sports teams have been added, keeping users informed about their favorite teams in real-time. This feature enhances the sports fan experience within the News app.

Live activity updates for sports teams have been added, keeping users informed about their favorite teams in real-time. This feature enhances the sports fan experience within the News app. Wallet App: Users can now change the default contactless payment app and receive notifications if their card is locked due to bankruptcy. These updates provide greater flexibility and financial security for Wallet app users.

Users can now change the default contactless payment app and receive notifications if their card is locked due to bankruptcy. These updates provide greater flexibility and financial security for Wallet app users. Messages: Alerts for unknown international senders have been introduced to help users identify potential spam messages. This feature improves the security and filtering of unwanted communications.

Alerts for unknown international senders have been introduced to help users identify potential spam messages. This feature improves the security and filtering of unwanted communications. App Store: A new welcome splash screen has been added to enhance the user interface and provide a more engaging experience when launching the App Store.

Critical Bug Fixes

In addition to new features, iOS 17.6 Beta 2 addresses several known issues that have been affecting users:

Notifications: Delivery issues have been resolved, ensuring that users receive alerts promptly and reliably. This fix improves the overall reliability and timeliness of notifications.

Delivery issues have been resolved, ensuring that users receive alerts promptly and reliably. This fix improves the overall reliability and timeliness of notifications. Bluetooth: Connectivity issues with Bluetooth headphones have been addressed, providing a more stable and consistent connection. Users can now enjoy uninterrupted audio playback with their Bluetooth devices.

Connectivity issues with Bluetooth headphones have been addressed, providing a more stable and consistent connection. Users can now enjoy uninterrupted audio playback with their Bluetooth devices. Alarm and Timer: The reliability of the alarm and timer features has been improved, ensuring that users can trust these essential tools to work as expected.

The reliability of the alarm and timer features has been improved, ensuring that users can trust these essential tools to work as expected. Standby Mode: Enhancements have been made to the standby mode functionality, allowing devices to enter and exit standby mode more reliably. This improvement contributes to better power management and overall device performance.

Enhancements have been made to the standby mode functionality, allowing devices to enter and exit standby mode more reliably. This improvement contributes to better power management and overall device performance. Audio Output: Issues related to audio output have been resolved, guaranteeing clear and uninterrupted sound across various apps and scenarios.

Issues related to audio output have been resolved, guaranteeing clear and uninterrupted sound across various apps and scenarios. Camera: Camera-related issues have been fixed, allowing users to take photos and videos without encountering problems. This fix ensures a smooth and reliable camera experience.

Camera-related issues have been fixed, allowing users to take photos and videos without encountering problems. This fix ensures a smooth and reliable camera experience. User Notifications: Problems with user notifications have been addressed, ensuring that users receive all necessary alerts and updates in a timely manner.

Performance Improvements

iOS 17.6 Beta 2 also focuses on enhancing the overall performance of iPhone and iPad devices:

Smoothness and Responsiveness: The update brings improvements to the overall smoothness and responsiveness of the user interface, resulting in a more fluid and efficient user experience.

The update brings improvements to the overall smoothness and responsiveness of the user interface, resulting in a more fluid and efficient user experience. Device Heating: Optimizations have been made to reduce device heating, ensuring that devices remain cooler during extended use. This improvement contributes to better thermal management and user comfort.

Optimizations have been made to reduce device heating, ensuring that devices remain cooler during extended use. This improvement contributes to better thermal management and user comfort. Battery Life: While battery life assessment is an ongoing process, improvements are expected in future updates. Apple continues to prioritize battery optimization to provide users with longer-lasting device usage.

Performance benchmarks conducted on devices running iOS 17.6 Beta 2 have shown higher single-core and multi-core results compared to previous versions. These scores indicate better overall performance and efficiency, highlighting the positive impact of the update on device capabilities.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates

As iOS continues to evolve, users can anticipate further updates and enhancements in the near future:

iOS 18 Beta 3: The next beta version of iOS 18 is expected to be available soon, bringing new features and improvements specifically for public beta testers. This update will provide a glimpse into the upcoming major release of iOS 18.

The next beta version of iOS 18 is expected to be available soon, bringing new features and improvements specifically for public beta testers. This update will provide a glimpse into the upcoming major release of iOS 18. iOS 17.6 Beta 3: The third beta version of iOS 17.6 is anticipated to arrive in a few weeks, with a final release likely by the end of July. This update will include additional enhancements and bug fixes to further refine the user experience.

The third beta version of iOS 17.6 is anticipated to arrive in a few weeks, with a final release likely by the end of July. This update will include additional enhancements and bug fixes to further refine the user experience. iOS 18: The highly anticipated iOS 18 is scheduled for release in September, coinciding with the launch of new iPhone models. This major update will introduce significant new features, improvements, and design changes, setting the stage for the next generation of iOS devices.

iOS 17.6 Beta 2 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless, reliable, and feature-rich mobile operating system. By addressing bugs, introducing useful features, and optimizing performance, this update lays the groundwork for the upcoming iOS 18 release while providing immediate benefits to iPhone and iPad users. As Apple continues to iterate and improve upon iOS, users can look forward to a constantly evolving and enhancing mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals