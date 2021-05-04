What’s new in iOS 14.6 beta 2 (Video)

Apple released their iOS 14.6 beta 2 software at the end of last week and now we have a video which gives us a look at this new beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the second beta of Apple’s iOS 14.6 and its new features, Apple also released iPadOS 14.6 beta 2 at the same time.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and changes in this new beta of Apple’s iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, this includes some changes to podcasts and more.

The new iOS 14.6 beta 2 software is currently available for developers and also fro members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will release their iOS 14.6 software update, it could land some time around the end of May, as soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

