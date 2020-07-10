What’s new in iOS 13.6 GM (Video)

The new iOS 13.6 GM and iPadOS 13.6 GM software was released yesterday, it has been made available to developers and also Public Beta Testers.

This should be the final beta versions of iOS 13.6 and iPad 13.6 and this should be the version of the software that is released to everyone soon.

We now have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the latest GM beta of iOS 13.6.

As we can see from the video there are a range of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 13.6 software update. There will also be a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

The iOS 13.6 GM and iPadOS 13.6 GM should be the final version of the software and we are expecting Apple to release it to everyone some time next week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

