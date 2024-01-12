What’s coming in the Samsung One UI 6.1 update (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones will come with the new Samsung One UI 6.1 software, this software update is also coming to other Samsung devices like the Galaxy S23 and others.

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 6.1 update, especially for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is packed with features that promise to revolutionize your mobile experience. If you’re wondering how this update will transform your Samsung device, here’s a detailed walkthrough of what to expect. Samsung will be launching its new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones next week at a press event on the 27th of January. The video below from Sakitech gives us a look at the new features in the Samsung One UI 6.1 software.

Personalized Wallpaper Experience Gone are the days of standard, unchangeable wallpapers. With One UI 6.1, you have the freedom to tailor your device’s backdrop to your unique style. This customization extends to framing and coloring options, ensuring that your Samsung phone reflects your personal aesthetic. Voice Recording – Now Smarter Picture this: you’ve just finished an important meeting or lecture. With the new update, your Samsung device can not only convert these voice recordings into text but also provide concise summaries. And if you’re dealing with multiple languages, worry not; translation into various languages is seamlessly integrated. Circle to Search: Information at Your Fingertips Ever wanted to know more about something you’ve seen on your phone? The Circle to Search feature is your answer. Simply circle or tap on text or images, and let AI and Google search work together to bring you relevant information. It’s like having a knowledgeable assistant in your pocket. Real-Time Conversation Translation Communication barriers are a thing of the past with One UI 6.1’s built-in interpreter feature. Engaging in conversations with people who speak different languages is now more accessible, thanks to this real-time translation tool. Enhanced Photo Editor: Your Creative Playground If you’re an avid photographer or simply love tweaking your photos, the upgraded photo editor in One UI 6.1 is a game-changer. It offers enhanced capabilities to move, resize, or even remove people and objects in photos, elevating your editing experience. Simplified Web Browsing In our fast-paced world, quickly understanding web content is crucial. The update brings AI-powered summaries and translations for web pages in the Samsung Internet browser, allowing you to grasp the gist of any web page without spending too much time.

It’s not just the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra that gets to enjoy these features. Other models like the S23, S22, Fold 5, and Flip 5 are also set to receive this update, ensuring a wide range of Samsung users can benefit from these enhancements.

As we await the release of One UI 6.1, it’s clear that Samsung is committed to enhancing user experience with thoughtful, user-centric innovations. Each feature is designed to make your interaction with your device more intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable.

We will have full details on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones and also details on the new Samsung One UI 6.1 software update for existing devices, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals