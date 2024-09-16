What to Do Before Updating to iOS 18

Apple is set to release iOS 18 later today, bringing new features and enhancements to compatible devices. Before updating to the latest version of the operating system, it is essential to consider several factors to ensure a smooth transition and minimize potential issues. These factors include device compatibility, backup procedures, and performance expectations. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us a range of tips on how to get your iPhone ready for the update.

Checking Device Compatibility and Alternatives

iOS 18 will support all devices currently running iOS 17. If your device is compatible with iOS 17, it will also be able to run iOS 18 without any issues. However, if you prefer to stay on iOS 17 for any reason, such as stability or familiarity, you have the option to install version 17.7 instead. This version includes important security patches from iOS 18, ensuring that your device remains secure even without upgrading to the new operating system.

Backing Up Your Data Before the Update

Before proceeding with the iOS 18 update, it is crucial to back up your data to prevent any potential loss during the process. Apple’s iCloud service provides a convenient way to back up your photos, messages, and other important data. To ensure the safety of your information, follow these steps:

Enable iCloud backup in your device settings

Perform a manual backup before initiating the update process

Verify that the backup was successful and all necessary data is included

By taking these precautions, you can safeguard your data and minimize the risk of losing important files during the update.

Understanding the Rollout of Apple Intelligence Features

One of the highly anticipated features of iOS 18 is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, which brings advanced AI capabilities to compatible devices. However, it is important to note that these features will not be available in the initial release of iOS 18. Instead, Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in October with the release of iOS 18.1, specifically targeting the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. This delayed release allows Apple to refine and optimize these features for the best possible user experience.

What to Expect Immediately After the Update

After updating to iOS 18, you may notice some temporary changes in your device’s behavior. It is common for the device to feel slightly warmer and experience some choppiness or lag during the first 10-15 minutes after the update. This is a normal part of the process as the device indexes and stabilizes the new operating system. To ensure a smooth transition, it is recommended to avoid heavy usage during this period and allow the device to complete the necessary background tasks.

Battery Life Considerations

Battery performance is a critical factor for many users when deciding whether to update to a new operating system. It is worth noting that iOS 17 has been reported to offer better battery life compared to iOS 18. If battery stability is a top priority for you, you may consider staying on iOS 17 for the time being. This version has proven to provide more consistent battery performance, which can be crucial for daily use and long-term device satisfaction.

Performance Benchmarks and Comparisons

When evaluating the performance of iOS 18 against its predecessor, benchmark scores provide valuable insights. Recent tests have shown that iOS 17.6.1 outperforms iOS 18 in both single-core and multi-core scores. These results suggest that iOS 17.6.1 offers better overall performance, which may be a deciding factor for users who prioritize speed and responsiveness. If performance is a key consideration for you, it may be wise to wait for further updates to iOS 18 before making the switch.

Recommendation for a Smooth Transition

If you are not in immediate need of the new features offered by iOS 18, it may be beneficial to wait for subsequent updates, such as iOS 18.0.1 or 18.0.2. These updates are likely to address any initial issues discovered in the first release and provide improved stability and performance. By waiting for these updates, you can minimize potential disruptions and ensure a smoother transition to the new operating system.

By following these essential steps and considering the factors outlined above, you can make an informed decision about updating to iOS 18. Taking the time to prepare your device, back up your data, and evaluate your priorities will help you navigate the update process with confidence and minimize any potential issues along the way.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals