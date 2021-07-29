What is new in macOS 12 Monterey Beta 4 (Video)

Apple recently released macOS 12 Monterey Beta 4 for the Mac, we got to find out some details about the new beta yesterday and now we have a video of the software.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the what is new in the fourth beta of macOS 12 Monterey and its range of features.

So far the macOS 12 Monterey Beta 4 is available for developers it should also be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

The new beta of macOS 12 Monterey brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac computers, this includes the new Universal Control which lets you control your iPad with your Macs mouse and keyboard when it is close to your Mac, this sounds like a useful feature.

Another new feature headed to the Mac and also the iPhone and iPad is SharePlay. This feature lets you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime. There are also major updates coming to many of Apple’s built in apps, like Safari, Mail, Maps and many more.

We are expecting the macOS 12 Monterey software to be released some time this fall. Apple will be holding an iPhone event in September, they are also rumored to hold a Mac event in October, we are expecting macOS Monterey to be released then.

