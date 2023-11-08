What are OpenAI GPTs and how do they work?

During the first-ever OpenAI developer conference this week Sam Altman introduced a wealth of new services, features and enhancements to its AI models. One new product was the announcement of the new OpenAI GPTs. But what are GPTs, how do they work and how do you create them?

If you our curious about the new AI model personalization techniques that are rolling out to ChatGPT users. This quick guide will provide more insight into what OpenAI GPTs AI models are and how they function. GPT’s have been created to provide a fresh approach to the way users can customise ChatGPT reshaping how we interact with OpenAI’s AI model, extending its capabilities to better serve our individual needs, whether at home or in the office.

What are OpenAI GPTs

GPTs, simply put, are custom versions of ChatGPT or personalized bots that you can mold to perform tasks as varied as teaching math to kids, helping you navigate the complexities of board games, or even designing creative stickers. These custom versions of ChatGPT are not just a figment of the future; they are here, and they’re transforming the way we utilize AI in our daily lives.

Creating your very own GPT is a breeze. Imagine crafting a digital assistant with no more technical knowledge than it takes to hold a conversation. Whether for personal use, internal company operations, or sharing with the world, these GPTs are crafted by simply chatting, instructing, and deciding their capabilities, which can range from web searches to graphic design.

The beauty of GPTs lies in their accessibility. OpenAI has simplified the process of fine tuning AI models, allowing anyone, regardless of coding expertise, to become a creator. For instance educators, hobbyists, and professionals alike contributing to a expanding library of GPTs, each bringing their unique flair and expertise to the table and making them available for others. Either for free or at a cost depending on the time and effort that has been implemented into creating the GPT.

Intrigued by the potential? You can dip your toes in the water right now. Certain GPT examples are already up for grabs for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. These include integrations with Canva and Zapier AI Actions, paving the way for a more hands-on AI experience. And if patience is your virtue, the GPT Store is on the horizon, slated to open later this month. Here, verified creators will showcase their GPTs, which will be up for discovery and possibly, top the leaderboards.

The concept of customization isn’t new; since the inception of ChatGPT, users have sought ways to tailor the experience using AI model fine tuning. OpenAI responded with Custom Instructions, and now, GPTs are the next step in this evolution, doing away with the need for manual prompt lists and offering a more seamless, automated personalization process.

Data privacy and safety are not afterthoughts but foundations upon which GPTs are built. OpenAI ensures that interactions with GPTs remain private and that builders do not access your chats. Further safeguards are in place to prevent the dissemination of GPTs with harmful content. And for those who are conscientious about data use, there are options to limit how your conversations are utilized for model improvement.

As GPTs grow in sophistication, they will begin to take on more tangible tasks, acting as ‘agents’ in the AI lexicon. This gradual progression acknowledges the delicate balance between technological advancement and societal readiness.

Developers and businesses

Developers are not left out of this narrative. With the ability to integrate APIs, GPTs can connect to databases, emails, and even manage e-commerce transactions. This capability builds upon the insights gained from the plugin beta, offering developers a tighter rein over the model’s integration with their APIs.

For businesses, GPTs offer a unique proposition. Companies like Amgen, Bain, and Square are already leveraging internal GPTs for various applications, from branding to customer support. OpenAI has designed an ecosystem where enterprise customers can deploy GPTs tailored to their specific needs, ensuring a secure, code-free development environment within their own workspaces.

OpenAI’s commitment to collaboration is clear. By inviting more people to contribute to AI’s development, the technology becomes more robust, aligned, and safe. This inclusive approach is not just a nice-to-have; it’s essential to building artificial general intelligence (AGI) that benefits all of humanity. So, if you’re pondering the future of AI, or perhaps how you can be a part of it, GPTs offer a fascinating glimpse into what’s possible when technology is crafted not just for the people but by them.



