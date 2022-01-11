If you to transport your notebook through harsh environments where a normal laptop would break, you may be interested in the new WEROCK Rockbook X130 rugged notebook, specifically designed for professional use. Equipped with a rugged design and waterproof casing the rugged laptop is supports both Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well as featuring a backlit keyboard and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

The Rockbook X130 rugged notebook can be powered by a choice of Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors from Intel ‘s Tiger Lake platform and comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows 11 pro operating system. Fitted with a 13.3-inch display the rugged laptop features a 62 Wh capacity battery capable of providing up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, while a discrete TPM 2.0 module, as well as integrated Device Protection Technology with Boot Guard contribute to the system’s protection.

WEROCK Rockbook X130 rugged notebook

“The Rockbook X130 is a rugged and powerful 13.3″ laptop was designed for professional use in industrial manufacturing, automotive, public safety and utilities. It features an Intel® Core™ or 11th generation processor and up to 32GB of RAM in a waterproof chassis with backlit keyboard. Wi-Fi 6 and 4G/LTE keep you connected wherever you go, and interfaces from RS232 to Thunderbolt 4 give you a variety of ports to choose from. The Rockbook X130 is the perfect companion for those who need high performance paired with the latest features in a compact yet rugged chassis.”

“As a professional, you experience it every day: your projects are getting bigger and more complex. Boost your productivity with the Rugged Notebook X130, built on Intel’s Tiger Lake platform, which is manufactured using 10nm SuperFin technology. It gives you performance, responsiveness, long battery life and, with the Iris® Xe GPU, impressive graphics in one device. Included as standard is a powerful Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with a clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz, which offers 72% more performance compared to the previous 8th generation.”

“Your new Rockbook X130 rugged notebook comes standard with Windows 11 Pro. This has redefined the way a PC should work for you. The all-new design offers improved usability and integrated Linux and Android support maximum compatibility. The Rockbook X130 is available with 256 or 512 GB of removable M.2 SSD mass storage for fast data read, write and storage. The integrated SDXC card reader allows for flexible storage expansion.”

For more information on pricing and availability jump over to the official WEROCK website where you can request more details in a quotation on your perfect build.

Source : WEROCK

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals