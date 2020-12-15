Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood gameplay revealed



Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in a few months time and will be available to play from February 4th 2021. Player take on the role of Cahal, during which you will take part in a bloody campaign against the evil oil and gas corporation Endron, whose activities are upsetting the balance of nature and threatening the way of life of the Garou (the Werewolves) and humanity as a whole.

“Embrace the power of the Werewolf in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. Learn more about the forms, abilities, and skills of Cahal, an exiled werewolf who has returned to take part in a bloody campaign against the evil oil and gas corporation Endron, as our developers walk you through the World of Darkness in this commented gameplay video”

Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood is now available to pre-order, allowing you to secure exclusive bonus content at launch.

Source : PlayStation : WTAE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals