Panasonic SoundSlayer wearable immersive gaming speaker system $299

Panasonic has announce the launch of its GNW10 SoundSlayer, a wearable gaming speaker system. This innovative device is designed to provide immersive gaming experiences, taking the audio aspect of gaming to a whole new level.

The GNW10 SoundSlayer is not just a gaming speaker; it’s a wearable device that brings the game’s soundscape directly to the player, explains Panasonic. This is achieved through its lightweight, ergonomic design, and 4-channel speakers. The device is wireless, offering seamless connectivity and AI voice control for an enhanced gaming experience.

The package includes a neck-mounted wearable gaming speaker and a separate wireless transmitter. The transmitter connects to a PC or console via USB, creating a wireless connection to the speaker. This design ensures that the player is not tethered to their gaming system, allowing for more freedom of movement during gameplay.

The GNW10 is compatible with a range of gaming systems, including Windows 10/11 PCs, PS4/PS5 consoles, and the Nintendo Switch (TV mode only). It also supports subwoofer output, providing a rich, deep bass that adds depth to the gaming audio experience. Panasonic has partnered with Project RED for this product. This partnership will contribute to healthcare systems and life-saving programs, adding a philanthropic aspect to the gaming experience.

The GNW10 SoundSlayer was showcased at the Tokyo Game Show in September, where it received considerable attention. The device incorporates four 38 mm speakers for immersive, 3D sound, and a 130cc housing for more acoustic pressure and powerful bass.

The GNW10 offers multiple audio modes tailored for different types of games. These include Role-Playing Game mode, First-Person Shooter mode, and Voice mode. Each mode is designed to enhance the audio experience for the specific game type, providing a more immersive gaming experience.

Adding to the gaming atmosphere, the device features LED lights. These lights can enhance the gaming environment, adding an extra layer of immersion to the experience. Comfort is a key aspect of the GNW10’s design. The device avoids contact pressure around the ear and top of the head, and does not place a burden on the neck muscles. This ensures that gamers can enjoy long gaming sessions without discomfort.

The device uses Panasonic’s proprietary wireless technology to transmit 6-channel audio signals on a dedicated 2.4 GHz band with a latency of less than 20 milliseconds. This ensures a seamless audio experience with no noticeable lag. The GNW10 features optimized button placement for easy operation and AI voice control for clear communication. It uses Intelligo Technology, Inc.’s ‘AI voice communication processor’ for superior noise cancelling, echo cancelling and AI Beamforming performance.

The GNW10 SoundSlayer will be available from online retailers such as Amazon and the official Panasonic store at the end of October 2023 for $299. This innovative device promises to revolutionize the gaming audio experience, providing immersive, high-quality sound directly to the player. With its combination of advanced technology, ergonomic design, and philanthropic partnership, the GNW10 SoundSlayer is set to make a significant impact on the gaming world.

Source : Panasonic



